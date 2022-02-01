Hell on earth

This refers to the article ‘Dangerous heat’ by Robert Hunziker (January 28). The surge in global temperatures is alarming. Human efforts to conserve the environment have fallen horribly short. What is the international community doing? Talks, conferences, and political gatherings are happening regularly – but to no avail. Also, while using air conditioners can help in dealing with heat, excessive use of ACs generate CFCs and other harmful gases, which contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer, leading to higher global temperatures.

It is impossible to stop the planet from heating up. However, precautionary measures must be taken, or the world will become uninhabitable. Developed countries must promote the use of alternative energy sources and also help the developing world to do so. Second, it is time to actually put are words into actions. With the huge sums of money that have been spent on different conferences and seminars, we could easily have worked to reduce the impact of global warming.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub