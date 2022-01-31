PTI senator’s son joins JUIF

BATKHELA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fida Mohammad Khan’s son Engineer Ihteshamul Haq on Sunday announced joining the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) along with his scores of supporters.

Ihteshamul Haq made the announcement at a ceremony which was attended by JUIF provincial head Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman, former Member National Assembly Maulana Mohammad Qasim, former senator Sahibzada Khalid Jan and others.

Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman welcomed Ihteshamul Haq and his supporters into the party fold and offered them party caps.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Attaur Rahman said the PTI government had failed to deliver despite enjoying the backing of the establishment.

He said the results of the recently held local government elections had proved that the PTI had lost its popularity and the people were fed up with the incumbent government.

The JUIF leader said the PTI rulers would also face defeat in the second phase of the local bodies’ elections.

He said the ones, who brought the PTI to power, also regretted doing so. The Maulana said the PTI leaders lacked the ability to deliver and steer the country out of the prevailing crises.