Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a liquor seller and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday. Police also confiscated the vehicle used in the crime. The Wah Cantonment Police held Shaukat Ali and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from him. Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation. SP Potohar has appreciated the performance of Wah Cantonment Police and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal business.
KARACHI: The 8th episode of the historical drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” which will enchant the viewers will be...
MANSEHRA: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would provide free legal service to female inmates at the...
PESHAWAR: In view of the increasing positivity of Covid-19 cases, the district administration has closed down at least...
PESHAWAR: The employees of Peshawar Development Authority began a strike against the new director general Mohammad...
CHITRAL: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced the names of party candidates for the upcoming local government election in...
HARIPUR: The local administration removed the metal statue of a horseman erected at a roundabout in the Haripur city,...
Comments