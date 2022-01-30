 
January 30, 2022
Karachi

Northumbria University

January 30, 2022

The University of Northumbria in Newcastle, UK, has around 26,450 full-time students and 2,684 academic and research staff. The university is a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the Association of Commonwealth Universities and the Wallace Group. Northumbria ranked 21st out of 111 universities in the 2014 Times Higher Education Student Satisfaction Survey.

