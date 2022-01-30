Pak traders invited to invest in Iran

LAHORE : ‘Iran-Pakistan Tourism Promotion and Investment Opportunities Session’ was organised by Khana Farhang Iran-Lahore here on Saturday.

The session was held under the supervision of Director General, Khana Farhang Iran-Lahore, Jafar Ronas. Mohammad Reza Nazeri, Consulate General Iran-Lahore, heads and members of motorcyclist clubs of Lahore and members of business community were present.

Addressing the session, Jafar Ronas said: “Iran has become one of the most attractive countries for tourism and investors. Trade relations between Pakistan and Iran can be closer than any other country.” Iran is still the cheapest country in the world where all basic necessities of life are affordable as compare to other countries and fuel prices are really low, he added.

He said, “There are vast bilateral trade and investment opportunities for the two countries and traders of both sides should take advantage of it. I invite the Pakistani businessmen to trade with Iran and we will provide them all facilities.”

Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri, Mukarram Tareen, Omar Ch, Brig (retd) Fazal, Mansoor Khan, Saad Mahmood Khan and Bilal Ahmad addressed the session.

At the beginning of this session a warm welcome was given to the bikers who recently returned from Iran after completing their 32-day Pakistan-Iran Friendship Biker’s Rally. Sixty-five motorcyclists under the leadership of Mukkaram Tareen, chairperson of Cross-Route

Motorcycle Travellers Club, were welcomed by DG Khana Farhang Iran-Lahore.