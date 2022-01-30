Taiwan will not send delegation to Beijing Olympics ceremonies

TAIPEI: Taiwan will not send an official delegation to the opening or closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics due to China’s strict pandemic controls and flight disruptions, the self-ruled island’s governing body for sport said.
The decision comes at a time when relations between Beijing and Taipei are at their lowest in decades with China ramping up military and economic pressure under President Xi Jinping.
Taiwan’s Sports Administration said late Friday that its 15-member delegation will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies due to “pandemic prevention and flight schedules”.
Its tiny winter team, which includes four athletes, will be flying to China from the United States, Switzerland and Taiwan, the administration added in a statement.
