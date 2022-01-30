Arshad, Yasir still waiting for SA visas

KARACHI: Pakistani javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad Yasir are still waiting for their South Africa visas.

However, a senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said that they will get visas soon.

“We were expecting visas last week but could not get them. We are pursuing the case and hopefully visas will be endorsed soon,” the AFP official told ‘The News’.

Arshad, Olympian javelin thrower, and Yasir are to train in South Africa ahead of this year’s major assignments.

Both are undergoing training at the PSB Coaching Centre Lahore. Salman Butt, an official of the AFP, is in close communication with the athletes who are doing their training under the instructions and schedule given to them by a South African coach.

Arshad is the key for Pakistan for the international assignments this year. He is expected to press for medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Games and World Championship which will be the first assignment of the year for Arshad to be held in Oregon, US, in July. This will be the second time when Arshad will be seen in action in the World Championship. He made his debut in it in Doha three years ago.