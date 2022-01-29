Online books shop gaining popularity among readers

Islamabad: National Book Foundation (NBF) online books shop is gaining popularity among the students and readers.
The initiative has been taken to promote books reading culture, an official of National Book Foundation Raza Mehmood told APP.
He said NBF uploaded its fresh publications on website and introduce new schemes to ensure availability of books.
The official said e-book trend was gaining popularity among readers as advance technology ensures ease and comfort.
Books ordering process is simple and easy.
“Browse books in NBF online Book Shop and search books,” he said.
“Add any book to cart, after adding any book to cart you’ll be redirected to your cart. You’ll have to enter your Customer Information (email, etc), Delivery Information, Payment Method and Order Comments. After the ordering process, NBF representative will call you for order confirmation,” the official said.
