IIU expels, rusticates students over violence

Islamabad: The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December violence on campus.

Of them, 22 have been expelled and three rusticated for one semester and one student two semesters. According to spokesman for the IIU Nasir Farid, the Students Discipline Committee had issued show cause notices to the involved students and they were given 72 hours to reply. After that, the committee, in light of the evidence, decided to take action against these 26 students. The spokesman told that every student has the prerogative to file an appeal to the university President against the decision of the Students Discipline Committee. He added that the committee, in the light of the evidence, has also issued show-cause notices to 6 more students. The spokesperson said that International Islamic University said the university will show no tolerance to indiscipline and such unlawful activities.