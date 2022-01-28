Official takes records from revenue, settlement departments

MANSEHRA: Commissioner Hazara Mutahir Zeb Khan paid a surprise visit to offices of the settlement and revenue departments and took records of the last several years.
Zeb went to the offices in the city and its suburbs without protocol and security guards. The commissioner also paid a surprise visit to the Ghazikot and Datta patwar circles’ offices.
The Settlement Department had been established in 2008 in the district to first streamline the pre-partition revenue documentary records and then computerise it.
The sources said that the department could hardly streamline its 20 percent record and such a prolonged delay compelled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take action.
