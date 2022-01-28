PSL 2022: Afridi tests positive

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators suffered a huge blow before their opener of the HBL PSL-7 against Peshawar Zalmi which is scheduled on Friday (today), when their experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi returned Covid positive.
The star all-rounder will now undergo a seven-day quarantine at home while following the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Covid protocols.
He will reintegrate with the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led brigade only after returning a negative test. According to sources Afridi, who last season was part of the champions Multan Sultans, had undergone a check-up for back problem at the hospital and on return he was tested and was returned positive. However, sources said that Afridi is asymptomatic.
