LAHORE:Around 22,000 students of the University of Okara (UO) are actively participating in a range of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities arranged by the Directorate of Students Affairs in connection with the Moral Development Week.

This week is being commemorated as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Zakria Zakar. Prof Dr Zakria said, “Taking care of physical and mental health of the students is of paramount importance along with classroom teaching. The activities like sports including cricket, football, tug-of-war, badminton, volleyball and lawn tennis and cultural events such as debates, speeches, essay writing, painting, poetry and skits are being organized”. Talking about this initiative, the Director Students Affairs, Dr Shoaib Saleem said: “With a vision to inculcate the healthy habits of sports and other co-curricular activities among the students, we are focused on continuously organising such events at the campus.” Additional Director Students Affairs, Dr Sumaira Ijaz, said: “We intend to prepare our students to compete at various sporting and cultural competitions at national and international level and this week is a big leap towards that goal.” At the conclusion of all activities, a prize distribution ceremony will be organised to encourage the high performers of all competitions.