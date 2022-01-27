 
Thursday January 27, 2022
Peshawar

Roads cleared in Mansehra

January 27, 2022

MANSEHRA: The Communication and Works Department on Wednesday cleared the various roads blocked during the recent snowfall and landslides.

On the special direction of the Khyber Pakhtun­khwa government the Communication and Works Department teams removed the snow from the roads and cleared them to traffic.

