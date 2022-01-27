Roads cleared in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Communication and Works Department on Wednesday cleared the various roads blocked during the recent snowfall and landslides.
On the special direction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government the Communication and Works Department teams removed the snow from the roads and cleared them to traffic.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday confiscated more than 5,000 litres...
PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission has organised 3 days progress review meeting & training for Quality...
PESHAWAR: One person was injured when two parties opened fire on each other and later fired on police party that...
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency Sindh, in a joint operation with a federal intelligence agency, has busted...
PESHAWAR: The 15th death anniversary of senior police officer Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed is being marked today. Malik...
Collective approach stressed to strengthen rule of lawBy Bureau reportPESHAWAR: Speakers at a consultative conference...
Comments