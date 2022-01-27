ITF Asian champion Talha meets sports minister

LAHORE: Young tennis star and winner of U-12 ITF Asia Championship at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, Abubakar Talha called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Taimoor Khan Bhatti presented a cheque of Rs50,000 to Abubakar Talha on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that Punjab’s Abubakar Talha was part of Pakistan’s U-12 team that won country’s first ever ITF Asia Championship at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, held last year from November 22 to 26.

Appreciating the talent of Abubakar, Bhatti said: “We are proud of Abubakar Talha’s tennis achievement which is definitely a great source of inspiration for young tennis players.”

The minister said that all the players who won sports titles for Pakistan are our heroes and we will continue to encourage, support and honour our great sports heroes.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and Director Staff Youth Affairs Umair Hassan were also present on this occasion.