Sindh minister slams federal govt over wrong policies

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharijo strongly criticised the PTI-led federal government’s policies, including foreign, domestic and economic, which have completely been failed due to their incompetence to control the inflation.Jam Ikramullah Dharijo further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had ability to meet all challenges faced by the country and countrymen.
He said the PTI’s foreign, internal and economic policies had failed, saying that the biggest problem of the country is inflation and it was due to the wrong policies of the PTI government. Dharijo further said the PTI had not fulfilled any of its election claims, as instead of giving jobs, people were made unemployed, instead of giving houses, people’s houses were demolished. He said it is the time to get rid of the PTI government and the proposed long march on February 27, would be the best opportunity for the people to send the federal government back home.
