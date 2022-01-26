AC adjourns reference against Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 1

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till February 1, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The hearing of the case was adjourned without proceeding due to absence of defense lawyers including Barrister Qasim Abbasi and Munawar Duggal.
The court was told that they were infected by COVID-19 and unable to attend the proceedings. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned till next date. The court allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to leave the court after marking his attendance.
