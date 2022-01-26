Post offices to dispatch free masks

LAHORE:Commissioner Muhammad Usman Tuesday handed over 100,000 packed masks to Deputy Postmaster General (PMG), Punjab Dr Anwar Kharal under Lahore wears mask campaign to dispatch free-of-cost to Lahorites.
COVID masks packed in post letters with Covid preventive measures awareness message will be dispatched to citizens as per addresses provided by Lesco to commissioner Lahore office.
Commissioner Usman said imported washable masks would also be given to mosques, churches, public markets, government departments, education institutes to save the citizens. He said 7.8m masks reached Lahore.
