Punjab to lift ban on jobs in LG&CD before LG polls

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to lift the ban on recruitments in the Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD) before the local governments’ elections. In this regard, LG&CD Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf has submitted a summary to the chief minister for his approval. In the summary, the department has requested the chief minister to lift the ban on recruitments in the Local Government & Community Development Department and allow to filling 900 vacant slots from BS-1 to BS-15. The slots are lying vacant in offices of Secretary Local Government & Community Development, Director General LG&CD and Local Government Board.

Rs4.70b uplift schemes approved: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs4.705 billion. These schemes included monitoring evaluation and TPV of ADP 2021-22 in ADP 2021-22 at the cost of Rs475.978 million, comprehensive sewerage, drainage and water supply system in Gujrat City (Amended) at the cost of Rs1,201.039 million, provision of water filtration plants in Villages of Tehsil Kamalia and Tehsil Pir Mahal at the cost of Rs589.400 million, City Uplift Package Minchinabad (sewerage, drainage, water supply, street lights, road) Tehsil Minchanabad City, (Amended) at the cost of Rs928.362 million, mega sewerage & tuff tile scheme Municipal Committee Uch Sharif (Amended) at the cost of Rs698.776 million and mega urban sewerage /water supply scheme for City Hasilpur (Amended) at the cost of Rs812.232 million.