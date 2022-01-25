Winning ICC awards: PM felicitates national cricket stars

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated cricket stars Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fatima Sana on becoming International Cricket Council Men’s Cricketer, Men’s T20 Cricketer, ODI Cricketer and Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 respectively.

In a tweet, the PM said: “Congratulations to our cricket stars. You have made us proud.” Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had been declared the Men’s Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC), while Mohammad Rizwan had been named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had declared Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam as the ODI Cricketer of the Year for his spectacular performance in the year of 2021. Pakistan’s cricketer Fatima Sana had been named ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer.