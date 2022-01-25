Talks in Oslo

That a Taliban delegation has started a three-day-long session with Norwegian officials in Oslo is good news for ordinary Afghans and the South Asian region. Another positive aspect of these talks is that Afghan civil society representatives are also participating in the meeting. The Taliban’s meeting with members of Afghan civil society is a way forward and a step in the right direction. No country in today’s global village can live in isolation, and it is time the Taliban started to act as responsible public officeholders. It is also a good opportunity to create a framework along the lines of the FATF, where the Taliban would be offered financial aid provided that they introduce progressive reforms in their country. They must get a chance to fulfil their commitments. At some point, the US needs to be persuaded to unfreeze Afghan assets.

The Taliban should also ensure rule of law based on social justice and fairness, and either adopt and amend their 1964 constitution, which was implemented by the Karzai regime in 2004, according to their present needs or have a new constitution put in place. They are now responsible for ensuring safety and protecting the lives of Afghans. The international community should also be ready to help.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada