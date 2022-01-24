Two terrorists blow themselves up in Obaro

SUKKUR: Two terrorists blew themselves up in Obaro, district Ghotki, on Sunday. Revealing details, SSP Ghotki Azhar Mughul said that two suspects had fired at the police when they tried to stop them on the Langho Road, adding the police retaliated when the terrorists attacked them with hand grenades.
He said both the terrorists had blown themselves up when the police besieged them, adding the terrorists had weapons as well as hand grenades. He said a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad had defused the hand grenades, adding a search operation was carried out to clear the area.
Sources said the slain terrorists were identified as Imamuddin and Abdul Hameed, affiliated with a banned religious organisation. They said Abdul Hameed was a Pakistani national, who had got training from Malaysia, while the other terrorist was a seminary student in Khairpur. According to the sources, the police had recovered from them copies of international visas, four mobile phones, NIC cards besides cards of a religious organisation.
