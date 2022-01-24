Man held for killing student during brawl

Islamabad: Islamabad Ramna Police Sunday arrested a man accused of killing a person during a brawl erupted between two groups in a ground of Sector G-11.
According to police spokesman, on January 13 police received an information about a clash between two groups and gunshots at multi-purpose ground in Sector G-11. The police team rushed to the scene and found a student with bullet injuries.
The injured person identified as Ayan Khan was shifted to hospital where he pronounced dead. The police after registration an FIR started investigation to trace the accused. SP Saddar Tasawar Iqbal constituted a police team under the supervision of SDPO Ramna Rana Hussain Tahir, SHO Ramna Akhtar Zaman, in-charge Investigation Sub-Inspector Asif Khan, constable Muhammad Ramzan and other personnel. The team while using modern investigation methods traced the accused Zohaib Satti and arrested, besides recovering a weapon used in crime.
Islamabad: Injured female leopard, shifted from Muzaffarabad to Islamabad Sunday night, died due to severe wounds...
LAHORE:Dolphin Squad and PRU responded to all 1763 calls received on Helpline 15 during the last week. During the stop...
Islamabad: The first-ever academic collaborative setup in Pakistan the ‘Inter University Consortium for the...
LAHORE: Ajoka Institute students presented last Saturday before an enthusiastic audience, two power-packed plays at...
LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Pakistan’s furniture...
Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police has constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike...
Comments