Pope Francis following "with concern" rising tensions in Ukraine

Vatican City: Pope Francis said on Sunday he was following "with concern" rising tensions in Ukraine, and called for a day of prayer for peace next week.
"I am following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine, and call into question the security of the European continent, with even wider repercussions," he said following his Sunday Angelus prayer on St Peter’s Square.
Yerevan: Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced on Sunday that he is resigning his largely symbolic position,...
Dili, East Timor: Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again...
Lisbon: Early voting began in Portugal on Sunday for a snap general election, with polls showing the incumbent...
Nicosia: Turkish Cypriots cast their ballots on Sunday in a snap legislative election in the breakaway northern third...
New York: Gun violence has rocked the first three weeks of Eric Adams’ tenure as mayor of New York, piling pressure...
Paris: An Iranian court has sentenced leading human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi to eight years in prison and...
