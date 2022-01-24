 
Monday January 24, 2022
Pope Francis following "with concern" rising tensions in Ukraine

By AFP
January 24, 2022
Vatican City: Pope Francis said on Sunday he was following "with concern" rising tensions in Ukraine, and called for a day of prayer for peace next week.

"I am following with concern the rising tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine, and call into question the security of the European continent, with even wider repercussions," he said following his Sunday Angelus prayer on St Peter’s Square.

