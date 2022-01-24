Educational anarchy

Pakistan’s education system is failing. Some reasons for the failure of the education system are: an outdated syllabus, failure to foster critical thinking, improper monitoring and a lack of integrity of all those involved. The government has also failed to establish a uniform education system, as every province has its own board and syllabus. There are no practical activities based on scientific studies and methodologies in institutions, nor are there any merit-based selections in competitive exams.

Cheating and plagiarism are rampant in schools and institutions. Outdated syllabi mean that outdated concepts are taught. Most government institutions have no check on the attendance of students or teachers, and a number of teachers are not even qualified to teach. If the government addresses all these issues, our education system will improve exponentially.

Zubair Ahmed

Khairpur Mirs