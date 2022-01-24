Unending crisis

Residents of Soldier Bazaar have been facing gas shortages since November 2021. In all probability, people in other areas of Karachi are facing the same issue. We don’t know for how long we are to live without proper gas supply from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). I have written regarding the issue a number of times but only been told that consumers will get proper gas supply when the gas crisis is over.
First, when is that? Second, if the gas supply is not regular, why are consumers being billed? People are forced to buy expensive gas cylinders. When will the elected government be sincere with people? The relevant authorities and the Sindh High Court should take immediate notice of the problem.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
