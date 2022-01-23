Indonesia to cooperate for women’s empowerment

Islamabad : Indonesia and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on Saturday agreed to cooperate in Facilitating Cooperation on Education and in Promoting Women’s economic Empowerment in Society.

Indonesian Ambassador to Islamabad, Adam M. Tugio paid a visit to Lahore and met with high officials of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), said a press release issued here. The Indonesian Ambassador had an interactive dialogue with Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Vice Provost, Faculty members Dr. Azmat, Dr. Shakeel, Dr. Shajeel, and President of Student Council LUMS.

“As a leading university in research development in the fields of business, science, management, humanities and law, there will be a lot of potential that can be projected in the form of mutually beneficial cooperation with similar institutions in Indonesia,” said Ambassador Tugio. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arshad Ahmad greatly appreciated the visit of the Indonesian Ambassador to LUMS and hoped to open more windows of opportunities for beneficial cooperation with Indonesia as a large country in Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) and with the largest Muslim population, especially in the field of research and business innovation development. “Many LUMS graduates have become prominent figures both domestically and internationally and they have played a significant role in promoting Pakistan’s progress and prosperity,” explained Dr. Arsyad Ahmad. The founders of LUMS have built the campus vision on the philosophy of ‘learning without borders’ and seek to eliminate gaps between gender, economic status, belief and between theory and practice. “Therefore, we are very proud to be part of LUMS and take the experience of honing social skills and organisational management under the Student Council organisation,” added Anoosha Fatima Khan, a student who serves as President of Student Council LUMS.

The Indonesian Ambassador and the Vice Chancellor both agreed to start exploring concrete cooperation in the near future with Indonesian universities by facilitating exchange of students, researchers and focusing on specific areas such as research on herbal and traditional medicines for the creation of public health based on the local wisdom of each country and promoting women empowerment in various fields of country as they would contribute to socio-economic progress and prosperity of society and nation. The Indonesian Ambassador was also invited to take a campus tour and introduced to various facilities and laboratory centers such as the LUMS Learning Institute, LUMS Energy Institute, National Center in Big Data and Cloud, Center for Water Information and Technology, NIC, Saida Waheed Gender Initiative, and S. Ahmad Hassan School of Law (Jan 18, 2022).