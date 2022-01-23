 
Sunday January 23, 2022
Wall chalking

January 23, 2022

The CDA Islamabad is actively working to beautify the city. Its efforts, however, are marred by wall chalking on sign boards, bus stops and electric transformers.

The authorities should take suitable measures to prevent wall chalking in the city.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

