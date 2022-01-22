Elucidation costs

There is no shortage of talent in our country but the cost of nurturing that talent is exorbitant. Fees of institutions and universities are unbelievably high, so a number of students do not get a chance to get quality education.

The government should establish a proper mechanism to make education affordable for everyone. It should also introduce student loans and grants. These people are to play an important role in the success of the country in the future, and without a good education, they cannot do much.

Noorullah Bacha

Islamabad