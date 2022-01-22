Elucidation costs

There is no shortage of talent in our country but the cost of nurturing that talent is exorbitant. Fees of institutions and universities are unbelievably high, so a number of students do not get a chance to get quality education.
The government should establish a proper mechanism to make education affordable for everyone. It should also introduce student loans and grants. These people are to play an important role in the success of the country in the future, and without a good education, they cannot do much.
Noorullah Bacha
Islamabad
This refers to the editorial ‘Alarming spread’ . It clearly states that the number of Covid-19 cases around the...
Cowardly attacks like the one in Lahore on January 20 cannot demoralise the nation because every such threat serves to...
This refers to letter ‘Inflation bites’ by Hashim Abro . The incumbent government has been trying to stabilise the...
Murree is one of Pakistan’s most famous tourist spots. Unfortunately, the government and local authorities have...
“Focus on Nawaz’s case instead of mine” – said TikTok Star Hareem Shah to the prime minister’s aide on...
The drone attack on the UAE airport on January 17 was condemnable. According to Al-Jazeera, three people including a...
Comments