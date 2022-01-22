Gold down Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs50 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs125,850 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs43 to Rs107,896.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,834 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14.
Local jewelers said the prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai market.
