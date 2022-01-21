Only PMLN can pulls country out of crises, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday said the lawyers had been playing a great role for the establishment of the democratic rule in the country.

He was talking to lawyers at a gathering here. On this occasion, 66 lawyers, including Shahid Raza Malik, a member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, announced to join PMLN.

Amir Muqam said that he was very happy to see a large number of lawyers joining the party. He welcomed the lawyers in the party and said that their participation would further strengthen the PMLN in the province.