Nepra slashes power tariff by Re0.99 per unit on quarterly adjustment

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepar) has reduced distribution companies tariff by Re 0.99 per unit for the fourth quarter (April-June) 2020-21 under a quarterly adjustment.

“The complete decision of the authority in the matter of requests filed by XWDISCOs for periodic adjustment in tariff for the fourth quarter of FY21 already intimated to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on December 30, 2021, is notified for recovery in three months period with effect from February 1, 2022,” the notification issued by the power regulator read.

The relief will be passed on the consumers on the bills of February, March and April, respectively. A statement issued by Nepra said that the increased rates will not apply to domestic consumers who consumed 200 or fewer units of electricity.

It is pertinent to mention here that the impact of Rs.0.99 per unit reduction will be around Rs24 billion. On Wednesday, the country’s power regulator had approved to reduce the per-unit cost of electricity by Rs0.76 on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November 2021.

The regulatory approved a Rs0.7591 per kWh decrease in power tariff on account of the November FCA. According to a notification issued in this regard, the relief will be given to the consumers in the bills of February 2022.