Serious fluff

This refers to Hareem Shah’s latest video in which she claims that she smuggled a large amount of money from Pakistan to London. In the viral video, Hareem Shah says that she had easily managed to bring a big sum of money from Pakistan to the London. However, she denied the claim after the FIA launched an inquiry against her and said she had only made the video for fun.

The FIA should investigate the matter more carefully because such claims not only raise questions on our authorities but will also damage the image of Pakistan in the whole world.

Muhammad Huzaifa

Islamabad