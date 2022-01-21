KMC removes encroachments in East, Central, South districts

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out a massive anti-encroachment operation in three districts of the city on Thursday. According to the details shared by KMC Anti-Encroachment Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui, encroachments from Lasbela to the Garden traffic signal in District East were removed in the operation in the afternoon.

Siddiqui said that several electric generators placed on footpaths and roads were removed in the operation with the help of a janitor. The generators that were removed were also seized by the KMC, he added.

He said that several of the stairs, walls, grills, sunshades and other sorts of encroachments protruding out on the roads and footpaths in the area were also demolished during the operation. KMC Deputy Director Ameen Lakhani supervised the operation with the support of the local police, the Sindh Rangers and the area’s assistant commissioner, he added.

Siddiqui said that in District Central’s North Nazimabad neighbourhood, another anti-encroachment operation was conducted at Taqi Plaza in Block-J. Several of the shops that were protruding out on the roads were razed, he added.

He said sunshades, walls, stairs, grills, generators placed on roads and footpaths, stoves, and tables and chairs of several eateries and teashops were removed and seized in the operation. He added that several kiosks and puncture shops had been illegally operating on footpaths and roads, and they were all removed during the anti-encroachment operation. He also said that KMC District Central Director Kamran Alvi supervised the operation, along with the Sindh police, the Rangers and the area’s assistant commissioner.

Siddiqui said that during another anti-encroachment operation in District South’s Kharadar area, most of the encroachments were razed. Most of the cabins and hotel furniture placed on footpaths and roads were removed, he added.

He said that several of the tables, chairs, stoves and gas cylinders that were placed on footpaths and on the corners of roads were seized by the KMC. KMC District South Director Mazhar Sheikh supervised the operation, along with the Sindh police and the municipal body’s City Wardens.