Dolphins, PRUs performance in 2021

LAHORE:Stop and Search method had been the hallmark of Dolphins and PRUs (Police Response Unit) in 2021 in order to hunt criminals and subsequently control crime ratio in the City.

The IG discouraged permanent pickets and asked SP to conduct snap checking while using modern technology. The commanders of Lahore police and superintendent of the first responders claimed that Dolphins and PRUs not only responded within a record time to the calls of Rescue 15 but also appeared to be committed to the delivery of justice and timely redress. He added it was their responsibility under the set SOPs to settle fights, domestic issues, traffic violations and other social issues in addition to controlling crimes. SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hidayat told The News that in order to protect lives and properties of citizens and to keep Lahore free from street crime, Dolphin personnel had sacrificed their lives. Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar had ordered Dolphins and Police Response Units to respond to the calls of Police Emergency 15 on time and conduct effective patrolling.

The official data shows that Dolphins and PRUs checked 39,588 vehicles last year, arrested 412 accused involved in street crimes and 10,163 other suspects. Around 1,369 stolen motorcycles, 38 cars, 466 mobile phones were recovered and handed over to the owners. During the operation against fugitives, target offenders and thieves, 1,609 thieves, 1,818 target offenders and 1,100 fugitives were arrested. Immediate response to 15 calls was made and 33 accused persons involved in harassing women were arrested.

The Dolphin Squad handed over 1,377 wheelie-doers, 775 kite-flyers, 178 accused involved in firing and 102 accused of displaying weapons and fireworks to the relevant police stations. The PRU conducted 11 police encounters, arrested robbers, street criminals and locked them behind bars.