First skills policy of Punjab to be introduced soon: minister

LAHORE: The Board of Director of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) Tuesday approved the proposed amendment draft of PSDA Act 2019.

The approval was given in the fourth Board of Directors meeting presided over by Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at PSDA office. MPA Sumaira Ahmed, Additional Secretary Industry and Commerce and Board members attended the meeting.

The PSDA rules, regulations and registration were also approved in the meeting. The Board also approved regulations to give financial power to PSDA for implementation of development schemes. The Board also approved draft PSDA (Engagement of legal advisors/councils regulations 2021).

During the meeting, the proposal of building layout plans of existing govt institutes was also reviewed. Addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said that the first skills policy of Punjab would be introduced soon.

He said that skilled manpower was being prepared as per the requirement of the industries. PSDA also has to act as a facilitator along with the regulator. Policies should be formulated which will benefit the children of poor families who get admission in technical institutions for learning skills.

The provincial minister said that the courses should be made in line with the modern requirements and the stakeholders should also be consulted in the preparation of the courses. He also appreciated the efforts of DG PSDA and his team for preparing rules and regulations of PSDA.

DG PSDA Moazzam Iqbal Sipra briefed about online registration of technical institutes. He said that 1396 applications have been received for online registration.