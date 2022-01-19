Huzaifa, Zaman, Saeed win titles at 2nd Karachi Open squash

KARACHI: Huzaifa, Zaman, and Saeed won titles at 2nd Karachi Open squash championship that concluded at RKJK squash complex here on Tuesday.
In the final of under-13 category, Huzaifa Shahid won against Abdul Ahad 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-9 in 33 minutes to clinch the title.
In the final of under-17 category, M Zaman overpowered Labeeb Butt 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4 in 32 minutes.
In the final of men’s category, Saeed Abdul defeated Naveed Rehman 11-8, 12-10, 13-15, 17-15 in 38 minutes.
