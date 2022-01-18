PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Ayesha Ashraf, d/o Muhammad Ashraf, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled “Density Functional Theory Studies on Electrochemical Sensor Properties of Polythiophenes”, Anam Ilyas, d/o Muhammad Ilyas, in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Project Based Learning on Prospective Science Teachers’ Higher Order Thinking Skills And Self-Efficacy”, Muhammad Faran, s/o Muhammad Akbar Shahid, in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of his thesis entitled “Musical Identities, Preference, Peak Experiences and Flourish in Music Engagers”, Memoona Rashid, d/o Chaudhry Abdul Rashid, in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled “Dose Adjustable, Multiunit Gastroretentive Sustained Drug Delivery System for Pregabalin: Formulation and Evaluation” and Sana Hafeez, d/o Muhammad Hafeez Naz, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Environmental Health Monitoring of Solid Waste Disposal Sites of Lahore”.