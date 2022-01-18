Nato, Ukraine sign deal to ‘deepen’ cyber cooperation

BRUSSELS: Nato on Monday inked a deal to bolster its cyber support for Ukraine, after a sweeping hacking attack against Kyiv heightened tensions amid fears that Russia could be plotting an invasion.
Ukraine said on Sunday that it had evidence Moscow was behind the attack last week that knocked out government websites -- but the Kremlin has denied any involvement. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that experts from Nato and its members were already on the ground, working with Ukraine to tackle the latest cyber attack.
LONDON: London's famous red buses are in danger of being forced off the streets in a funding row between City Hall and...
Kyiv: Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko, who had...
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police were in a standoff on Monday with a Palestinian man who carried a gas cannister on...
PARIS: A French court on Monday found far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour guilty of racist hate speech for a...
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Monday agreed...
Comments