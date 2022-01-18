Nato, Ukraine sign deal to ‘deepen’ cyber cooperation

BRUSSELS: Nato on Monday inked a deal to bolster its cyber support for Ukraine, after a sweeping hacking attack against Kyiv heightened tensions amid fears that Russia could be plotting an invasion.

Ukraine said on Sunday that it had evidence Moscow was behind the attack last week that knocked out government websites -- but the Kremlin has denied any involvement. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that experts from Nato and its members were already on the ground, working with Ukraine to tackle the latest cyber attack.