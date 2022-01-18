Shock waves may have caused volcano tsunami

Paris: A rare volcano-triggered tsunami sparked by the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in Tonga could have been caused by shock waves or shifting underwater land, experts said on Monday.
GNS Tsunami Duty Officer Jonathan Hanson said it probably occurred in part thanks to a previous eruption of the same volcano one day earlier. "It is likely that the earlier 14 January eruption blew away part of the volcano above water, so water flowed into the extremely hot vent," wrote Hanson.
Two days after Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai’s massive explosion, the nation’s 100,000 population remained virtually cut off from the rest of the world with crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts.
LONDON: London's famous red buses are in danger of being forced off the streets in a funding row between City Hall and...
Kyiv: Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko, who had...
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police were in a standoff on Monday with a Palestinian man who carried a gas cannister on...
BRUSSELS: Nato on Monday inked a deal to bolster its cyber support for Ukraine, after a sweeping hacking attack...
PARIS: A French court on Monday found far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour guilty of racist hate speech for a...
Comments