Sharing land

In rural Sindh, many landlords use only around 40 to 60 percent of their land for business or agriculture. The rest of it is left empty and unused. In order to maximise the benefits from such land, it is important to utilise them.
To do so, the government should encourage landlords to find farmers to cultivate the land. They could establish a system to ensure that the profits are divided between both parties. This way, the economy will grow, and both farmers and landowners can earn money.
Osama Ali Mangi
Ghotki
