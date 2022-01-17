Five car racers held

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested four accused for racing luxury cars and performing drifting on roads in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station here Sunday, the police spokesm­an said.

The vehicles used by the accused were also seized by the police. They were identified as Zia, Safiullah, Salar, and Shehryar. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation is in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the accused endangered their own lives and of the other citizens too by speeding and recklessly driving. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against violators. He said that no one would be allowed to indulge in illegal and mischievous activities.