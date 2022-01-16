Kaghan valley reopened for tourists

MANSEHRA: The tourist destinations in Kaghan valley and Shogran, which were closed down following the Murree snow tragedy last week, were reopened for the tourism activities, officials said on Saturday.

“We have resumed the tourism activities in the Shogran and Kaghan valley as the district administration allowed the tehsil administration to lift the ban and allow tourists ahead,” Assistant Commissioner, Balakot, Saddam Hussain Memon told reporters. He said that the tehsil administration, Balakot, has also issued a notification in this regard as the road, which links Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road with Shogran, was also cleared of the snow. “The tourists following the coronavirus standard operating procedures would be allowed to proceed to Shogran,” Memon said.

He added that the administration was also ensuring hoteliers should provide rooms, food and other facilities at reasonable rates.

“We will never tolerate fleecing of the tourists by anybody either hoteliers or four-wheelers,” the official said. He added that the tourists planning to visit Shogran should also equip themselves with warm clothes, jackets and other necessaries.