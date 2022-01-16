‘Expats’ role vital for uplift'

LAHORE: Former prime minister and president PML-Q Ch Shujaat Hussain has said overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the nation and have been playing a vital role in development and prosperity of the country.

He was talking to PML-Q America president Mian Zakir Hussain Naseem who called on him at his residence here on Saturday. Mian Zakir inquired about the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and discussed organisational matters, prevailing political situation and Pak-US relations.

Ch Shujaat told Mian Zakir that he has been holding him in respect during the days of his father Ch Zahoor Elahi. He asked Mian Zakir to convey his gratitude to all those Pakistanis who had prayed for his health and recovery. Ch Shaafey Hussain, Ch Salik Hussain, MNA, Prof Nadir Zafar and Rana Khalid Manzoor were present.