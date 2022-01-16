Unprepared

Almost a thousand people were trapped in a dreadful snowstorm for the whole night on snow-covered roads. There was no shelter except the cars that they were in. Ultimately, at least 23 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in these cars.
The government seems to only take measures after a tragedy has struck. This tragedy – like many before it – could also have been avoided if the administration had taken serious measures to stop people from going to Murree. To suggest that this tragedy occurred simply because of an ‘unprecedented’ tourist rush is just irresponsible.
Ahsan Humayoun Saleem
Islamabad
