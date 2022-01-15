Minister assures support to KMU in bone marrow transplant

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash visited Khyber Medical University on Friday and inspected the newly constructed buildings there.

Briefing the provincial minister on bone marrow transplant, Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical University Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said the KMU would need Rs100 million, which would enable it to be fully operational.

The provincial minister was informed that bone marrow transplant would play an active role in further improving the prevention, control and treatment of deadly diseases like thalassemia and blood cancer.

On the occasion, the provincial minister said the government would extend full cooperation to KMU in setting up a bone marrow transplant unit.

The project should be launched as soon as possible without any delay in the wider public interest of the province. “We will also try to include the bone marrow transplant in the Sehat Insaf Card Plus because its treatment is expensive and the poor cannot afford expensive treatment,” he added.

The provincial minister said that doctors should specialise in bone marrow transplant as there is a shortage of bone marrow specialists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government would also fully cooperate with KMU in this regard.The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the administrative matters in KMU.