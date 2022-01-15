32nd MCMC concludes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Graduation ceremony of the Government Officers of 32nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) concluded here on Friday at National Institute of Management (NIM).
Secretary to Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was the chief guest. In the four weeks Domain Specific Training, 12 participants from KP PMS and 11 from government of Balochistan
took part.
Speaking at this occasion, the secretary establishment said that the main aim of such trainings was to develop leadership potential of the participants relevant and specific to their nature of the job. He congratulated the participants over their successful completion of training and emphasized on the need for effective service delivery for the sake of general masses.
On the occasion, Chief Instructor of the Academy Nosheen Azam also spoke and apprised the audience about the overall essence of the course. She highlighted that in the training approved modules were followed with a special focus on capacity building of the officers through their specialised orientation in public policy.
Besides, proper disciplinary decorum and record has been maintained to assess them along the professional lines. At the end, the chief guest distributed certificates among the participants. He was also served with a shield of honour from the participants of Balochistan as well as by chief instructor of the academy.
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday chaired a meeting on desilting and repair of...
MARDAN: District administration and other relevant officials have launched an operation against spurious and...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim Khan on Friday said that...
NOWSHERA: The protest against the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Board of Governors Chairman Dr Nurul Iman took...
SWABI: The Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of...
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening...
Comments