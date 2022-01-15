32nd MCMC concludes in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Graduation ceremony of the Government Officers of 32nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) concluded here on Friday at National Institute of Management (NIM).

Secretary to Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was the chief guest. In the four weeks Domain Specific Training, 12 participants from KP PMS and 11 from government of Balochistan

took part.

Speaking at this occasion, the secretary establishment said that the main aim of such trainings was to develop leadership potential of the participants relevant and specific to their nature of the job. He congratulated the participants over their successful completion of training and emphasized on the need for effective service delivery for the sake of general masses.

On the occasion, Chief Instructor of the Academy Nosheen Azam also spoke and apprised the audience about the overall essence of the course. She highlighted that in the training approved modules were followed with a special focus on capacity building of the officers through their specialised orientation in public policy.

Besides, proper disciplinary decorum and record has been maintained to assess them along the professional lines. At the end, the chief guest distributed certificates among the participants. He was also served with a shield of honour from the participants of Balochistan as well as by chief instructor of the academy.