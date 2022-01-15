Waheed Baloch continues to lead at Rashid Habib Memorial

KARACHI: In the lead up to the Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, regarded as one of the most prestigious events on the national professional circuit, one could see Waheed Baloch practicing for hours at the Karachi Golf Club.

Once regarded as a top-notch pro, Waheed had gradually slipped out of the top-5 and not many saw him as a favourite to win the Rs8 million title.

But all the pre-tournament homework aseemed to have worked for the local KGC pro. For a second consecutive day, Waheed carded a stunning round of five-under par 67 to retain his pole position on the tournament’s leaderboard here at KGC on Friday.

Waheed played with grit and determination as he made a series of birdies with the help of an impeccable short game. He now has a two-day aggregate of 134 (-10) and has a two-shot lead at the half way stage of the tournament.

At second place is Islamabad’s Hamza Amin, who followed his opening round 68 with another card of four-under par 68 for an aggregate of 136 (-8). Hamza, son of Pakistan’s legendary golfer Taimur Hassan Amin, was in top form as he capitalized on his impressive long game to stay in contention for the lucrative title.

Title favourite Shabbir Iqbal carded another round of 69 to take the joint third place at 138 with Ansar Mahmood. They are followed by Talib Hussain, Muhammad Munir, Matloob Ahmed and Mohammad Ashfaq