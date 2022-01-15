Precautionary measures

At present, almost the entire world is dealing with the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. It is clear that the next several months are important, as more variants may be discovered. However, as the director-general of WHO claimed recently, it is also clear that we must learn to live with this virus.

It is hoped that by the end of the year, the virus will become more of an endemic disease. However, being an underdeveloped country, Pakistan cannot afford to wait that long, nor can it bear any more lockdowns. Instead, people should strictly follow the Covid-19 SOPs and get vaccinated at the earliest to ensure that we do not need the lockdowns.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi