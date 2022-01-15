ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Pakistan is committed to providing all-out support to Afghan people to avert humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country.

He ordered for exploring bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to averting the crisis there. He reiterated this while chairing the 3rd meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan and the United Nations’ appeal for aid to Afghanistan.

The Apex Committee again expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan would not abandon the Afghans in their time of need. It renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with the friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, finance and accounting.

He also ordered for extending cooperation in the fields of minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development. Earlier, the Apex Committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion which comprised of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

The Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan is at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis makes it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter. The Committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officers.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday and discussed national security issues. According to sources, the meeting discussed the first-ever national security policy, internal issues faced by the nation and the overall security situation.