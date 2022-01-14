Congo’s general calls on PAF chief

LAHORE: Lieutenant General Sikabwe Asinda Fall, Chief of Land Forces, Democratic Republic of Congo, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his office Thursday.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation between the two Air Forces. Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion.